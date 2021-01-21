Ajit Pai was named US Federal Communications Commission chairman in January 2017 by former President Donald Trump and stepped down on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters Ajit Pai was named US Federal Communications Commission chairman in January 2017 by former President Donald Trump and stepped down on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Policy

Departing US FCC chair says Chinese telecoms threats are top national security issue

  • Ajit Pai, outgoing US FCC chairman, says there is a ‘wide array’ of activity from China that is of concern, including surveillance, espionage and malware
  • During Pai’s tenure, which ended on Wednesday, the FCC cracked down on Chinese network manufacturers like Huawei and ZTE

Topic |   US-China tech war
Reuters
Updated: 9:45am, 21 Jan, 2021

