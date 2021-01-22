Delay of Cisco’-Acacia merger deal by Chinese regulators enabled Acacia to raise its share price and secure US$4.5 billion for the merger. Photo: Reuters Delay of Cisco’-Acacia merger deal by Chinese regulators enabled Acacia to raise its share price and secure US$4.5 billion for the merger. Photo: Reuters
Delay of Cisco’-Acacia merger deal by Chinese regulators enabled Acacia to raise its share price and secure US$4.5 billion for the merger. Photo: Reuters
China’s approval of Cisco-Acacia deal conditional on fair competition but also an olive branch to Biden

  • China’s antitrust watchdog approves long-awaited deal but companies must honour existing contracts with Chinese customers and ensure fair competition
  • In the context of US-China tech war, analysts said the timing of regulatory approval could be seen as a positive signal to the new US administration

Masha Borak
Updated: 10:00pm, 22 Jan, 2021

