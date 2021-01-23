The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the central bank, is pictured in Beijing, China on September 28, 2018. Photo: Reuters
Inside China Tech: China’s central bank defines monopoly amid antitrust curb of fintech market
- The People’s Bank of China is moving ahead with a plan to curb market concentration in the world’s largest online payment services market
- Alibaba founder Jack Ma makes his first public appearance in nearly three months, while Tencent’s WeChat celebrates its 10th anniversary
