The People’s Bank of China’s antitrust initiative marks the latest example of Beijing’s increased focus on curbing financial risks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Why China’s central bank leads antitrust drive and how this may affect Alipay, WeChat Pay
- The People’s Bank of China’s draft antitrust regulation forms part of its campaign to curb the rise in risks to the nation’s financial system
- The central bank has said its antitrust initiative was aimed at closing regulatory loopholes in payment services
Topic | Mobile payments
