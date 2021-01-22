The People’s Bank of China’s antitrust initiative marks the latest example of Beijing’s increased focus on curbing financial risks. Photo: EPA-EFE The People’s Bank of China’s antitrust initiative marks the latest example of Beijing’s increased focus on curbing financial risks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mobile payments
Why China’s central bank leads antitrust drive and how this may affect Alipay, WeChat Pay

  • The People’s Bank of China’s draft antitrust regulation forms part of its campaign to curb the rise in risks to the nation’s financial system
  • The central bank has said its antitrust initiative was aimed at closing regulatory loopholes in payment services

Josh YeXinmei ShenCoco FengJane Zhang
Updated: 8:29pm, 22 Jan, 2021

