“These measures will not impact the development of their normal businesses,” said Liang Tao, vice-president of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. Photo: Handout
Ant Group
China’s top banking regulator says probe into Ant Group will not undermine its development and isn’t targeting private firms

  • The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said the investigation into Ant Group does not signal a move against private business
  • The comments are the latest attempt to alleviate concerns over probes targeting Alibaba’s business empire

Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 9:12pm, 22 Jan, 2021

