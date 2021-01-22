“These measures will not impact the development of their normal businesses,” said Liang Tao, vice-president of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. Photo: Handout
China’s top banking regulator says probe into Ant Group will not undermine its development and isn’t targeting private firms
- The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said the investigation into Ant Group does not signal a move against private business
- The comments are the latest attempt to alleviate concerns over probes targeting Alibaba’s business empire
Topic | Ant Group
