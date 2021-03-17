China’s new draft regulation on online services sets a clear governance structure as Beijing moves to rein in Big Tech. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen China’s new draft regulation on online services sets a clear governance structure as Beijing moves to rein in Big Tech. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s new draft regulation on online services sets a clear governance structure as Beijing moves to rein in Big Tech. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Tech /  Policy

How China wants to keep controlling the internet

  • A new draft of China’s updated online service regulation spells out the powers and roles of three main government bodies overseeing the internet
  • The Chinese model presents an alternative to the Western model as countries search for a way to better supervise online activities

Topic |   Censorship in China
Xinmei ShenJosh YeTracy QuIris Deng
Xinmei Shen , Josh Ye , Tracy Qu and Iris Deng

Updated: 11:39am, 17 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s new draft regulation on online services sets a clear governance structure as Beijing moves to rein in Big Tech. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen China’s new draft regulation on online services sets a clear governance structure as Beijing moves to rein in Big Tech. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China’s new draft regulation on online services sets a clear governance structure as Beijing moves to rein in Big Tech. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE