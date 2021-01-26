An employee demonstrates a wearable AI-powered bionic hand at the JD Global Technology Discovery Conference in Beijing, Nov. 25, 2020. China must mobilise the nation’s private businesses to reduce reliance on foreign technologies, says a top policy adviser. Photo: Xinhua
US-China tech war: Beijing’s top policy official lays out strategy to address Washington’s ‘stranglehold’ over China
- It was Beijing’s ‘inevitable choice’ to seek a greater level of tech independence when the US was imposing restrictions on China, said policy chief Jiang Jinquan
- The article, published just days after US President Joe Biden took office, sheds light on the Chinese leadership’s thinking about the country’s tech future
Topic | US-China tech war
An employee demonstrates a wearable AI-powered bionic hand at the JD Global Technology Discovery Conference in Beijing, Nov. 25, 2020. China must mobilise the nation’s private businesses to reduce reliance on foreign technologies, says a top policy adviser. Photo: Xinhua