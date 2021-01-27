The Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on a smartphone in Mumbai, India, on July 10, 2020. After the India made its ban on 59 Chinese apps permanent this week, Global Times chief editor Hu Xijin called on tech companies to sue the Indian government for compensation. Photo: EPA-EFE
TikTok, WeChat and other Chinese tech firms should claim compensation from India after app ban, says Global Times
- Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said Chinese technology companies banned in India should sue for compensation, reflecting rising frustration in Beijing
- India made its ban of 59 Chinese apps from tech giants like ByteDance and Tencent permanent this week after companies failed to convince courts to overturn it
Topic | TikTok
The Chinese video-sharing app TikTok on a smartphone in Mumbai, India, on July 10, 2020. After the India made its ban on 59 Chinese apps permanent this week, Global Times chief editor Hu Xijin called on tech companies to sue the Indian government for compensation. Photo: EPA-EFE