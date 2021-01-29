People wearing face masks stand near trees decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Tech firms heed call as Chinese authorities urge people to stay home, go online for Lunar New Year
- The Chinese government is encouraging more domestic consumption, while allowing people to maintain a normal life without travelling
- Online streaming video service providers are expected to increase their offerings of free films and other content to meet demand during the holiday
