People wearing face masks stand near trees decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing. Photo: Reuters People wearing face masks stand near trees decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
People wearing face masks stand near trees decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Lunar New Year
Tech /  Policy

Coronavirus: Tech firms heed call as Chinese authorities urge people to stay home, go online for Lunar New Year

  • The Chinese government is encouraging more domestic consumption, while allowing people to maintain a normal life without travelling
  • Online streaming video service providers are expected to increase their offerings of free films and other content to meet demand during the holiday

Topic |   Lunar New Year
Masha Borak
Masha Borak

Updated: 1:01am, 30 Jan, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People wearing face masks stand near trees decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing. Photo: Reuters People wearing face masks stand near trees decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
People wearing face masks stand near trees decorated with red lanterns ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE