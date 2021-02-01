Zhang Gong, head of the State Administration for Market Regulation. Photo: Handout
China antitrust: Beijing signals that antimonopoly action will play key role in developing a ‘high-standard’ market system
- Although the antitrust plan does not go into details, it was published at a time when Beijing is stepping up scrutiny of monopoly practices in the country’s Big Tech businesses
- Until recently, China’s antitrust regulators have mainly targeted players in traditional industries such as utilities and pharmaceuticals
Topic | Regulation
Zhang Gong, head of the State Administration for Market Regulation. Photo: Handout