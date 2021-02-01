Self-media accounts on WeChat and Weibo have become popular ways of getting information online in China, but newer video platforms from the likes of ByteDance and Kuaishou are stealing some of the thunder from Tencent and Sina. Photo: Reuters
China’s internet watchdog intensifies campaign against independent content creators, says regulators must have ‘teeth’
- China’s internet watchdog announced a crackdown on self-media accounts in an effort to curb political content from independent content creators
- Self-media accounts have become a popular source of information across platforms such as Tencent’s WeChat and ByteDance’s Douyin, China’s TikTok
