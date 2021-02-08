An Alibaba office building in Shanghai. Beijing is using antitrust as a tool to rein in the unchecked growth of Big Tech. Photo: Bloomberg
China issues final version of anti-monopoly guidelines as Beijing moves to rein in Big Tech
- SAMR said the new guidelines aim to ‘prevent and stop the monopolistic behaviour of internet platforms and protect fair competition’
- Implementation details are left to the regulators to decide, as the new law provides only a legal framework with few specific details
