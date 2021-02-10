Pedestrians view their smartphones as they walk along a pavement in Beijing. China’s newly implemented antitrust guidelines aim to keep in check monopolistic practices of China’s Big Tech companies. Photo: AP Pedestrians view their smartphones as they walk along a pavement in Beijing. China’s newly implemented antitrust guidelines aim to keep in check monopolistic practices of China’s Big Tech companies. Photo: AP
China antitrust: Beijing’s new rule book raises the bar for what counts as a monopoly

  • The final version of China’s new antitrust guidelines came into effect on Sunday
  • It comes at a time when some of the country’s largest and most influential technology companies are embroiled in various anti-monopoly issues

Iris DengCoco Feng
Iris Deng and Coco Feng

Updated: 6:00am, 10 Feb, 2021

