Live-streaming content providers may see their income squeezed, as Chinese regulators seek to limit the amount of tips internet users can send to them. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese regulators seek cap on tips given by internet users to live-streaming content creators
- China’s new guidelines for internet platforms aim to limit how much users can tip live-streaming content creators
- The guidelines also require platform operators to establish a ‘classification and rating’ system for these content providers
