Hugo Zheng, manager of ixFintech, demonstrates the paper wallets containing QR codes to buy bitcoin. Photo: Felix Wong Hugo Zheng, manager of ixFintech, demonstrates the paper wallets containing QR codes to buy bitcoin. Photo: Felix Wong
Hugo Zheng, manager of ixFintech, demonstrates the paper wallets containing QR codes to buy bitcoin. Photo: Felix Wong
Bitcoin
Tech /  Policy

Hong Kong fintech start-up hopes bitcoin in a paper envelope will broaden cryptocurrency ownership beyond the tech-savvy

  • ixFintech has launched a digital asset exchange machine that dispenses bitcoin carried in user-friendly paper envelopes
  • The move comes as many Hongkongers celebrate Lunar New Year by handing out ‘lai see’ – red packets containing ‘lucky money’

Topic |   Bitcoin
Georgina Lee
Georgina Lee

Updated: 10:00am, 12 Feb, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Hugo Zheng, manager of ixFintech, demonstrates the paper wallets containing QR codes to buy bitcoin. Photo: Felix Wong Hugo Zheng, manager of ixFintech, demonstrates the paper wallets containing QR codes to buy bitcoin. Photo: Felix Wong
Hugo Zheng, manager of ixFintech, demonstrates the paper wallets containing QR codes to buy bitcoin. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE