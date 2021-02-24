During a trial of the Digital Currency Electronic Payment in Suzhou in December, users downloaded a specialised app for paying with digital yuan. Photo: Kyodo During a trial of the Digital Currency Electronic Payment in Suzhou in December, users downloaded a specialised app for paying with digital yuan. Photo: Kyodo
Beijing is exploring digital yuan cross-border payments by joining with Hong Kong, Thailand, UAE and the Bank of International Settlements

  • The People’s Bank of China is joining the Multiple Central Bank Digital Currency Bridge, a project exploring cross-border payments using distributed ledgers
  • After a joint venture with SWIFT, the project is the latest step towards Beijing’s long-term goal of internationalising the yuan at the expense of the US dollar

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 5:00pm, 24 Feb, 2021

