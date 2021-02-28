A global semiconductor shortage is afflicting industries from car manufacturing to home electronics as pandemic eases and economies reopen. Photo: Bloomberg A global semiconductor shortage is afflicting industries from car manufacturing to home electronics as pandemic eases and economies reopen. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing intervenes to ease chip shortage, prevent disruptions in domestic car production

  • China is bearing the brunt of shortage in auto industry as the nation imports 90 per cent of chip parts, makes one in every three cars worldwide
  • Handbook lists 568 products from 59 semiconductor producers, and 1,000 sought-after items by carmakers, state-run television reports

Tracy Qu
Updated: 4:32pm, 28 Feb, 2021

