Solar panels and wind turbines cover this area near the city of Yancheng, in the eastern coastal province of Jiangsu. State Grid Corp of China plans to accelerate development of clean energy infrastructure, including wind and solar power for generating electricity. Photo: EPA-EFE
State Grid rolls out carbon neutrality action plan to accelerate China’s clean energy drive
- The world’s largest utility is the first state-owned enterprise to unveil its own carbon neutrality initiative
- It plans to build a diversified clean energy supply system in the next five to 10 years
