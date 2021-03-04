China Development Bank (CDB) is infusing resources in the country’s semiconductor industry amid the intensifying US-China tech war. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China tech war: Beijing’s main policy lender pledges US$62 billion to fund tech innovation
- China Development Bank has earmarked financing to support strategic emerging industries and advanced manufacturing
- The funding support for hi-tech innovation forms part of a state-orchestrated strategy to reduce China’s reliance on imported technologies
China technology
