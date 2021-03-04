China Development Bank (CDB) is infusing resources in the country’s semiconductor industry amid the intensifying US-China tech war. Photo: Shutterstock China Development Bank (CDB) is infusing resources in the country’s semiconductor industry amid the intensifying US-China tech war. Photo: Shutterstock
China Development Bank (CDB) is infusing resources in the country’s semiconductor industry amid the intensifying US-China tech war. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Policy

US-China tech war: Beijing’s main policy lender pledges US$62 billion to fund tech innovation

  • China Development Bank has earmarked financing to support strategic emerging industries and advanced manufacturing
  • The funding support for hi-tech innovation forms part of a state-orchestrated strategy to reduce China’s reliance on imported technologies

Topic |   China technology
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:00pm, 4 Mar, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China Development Bank (CDB) is infusing resources in the country’s semiconductor industry amid the intensifying US-China tech war. Photo: Shutterstock China Development Bank (CDB) is infusing resources in the country’s semiconductor industry amid the intensifying US-China tech war. Photo: Shutterstock
China Development Bank (CDB) is infusing resources in the country’s semiconductor industry amid the intensifying US-China tech war. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE