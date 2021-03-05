Chinese paramilitary police officers stand guard at Tiananmen Square prior to the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 4. Many of the country’s tech industry leaders are also delegates at the annual “two sessions”. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s ‘two sessions’: Tech titans’ proposals echo government goals for 5G, AI, autonomous driving and climate change
- New proposals from the heads of China’s biggest tech companies seek to address China’s ageing population and upgrading digital infrastructure
- The CEOs of many of China’s biggest companies serve as delegates at the country’s annual ‘two sessions’ event
Topic | Two Sessions 2021 (Lianghui)
Chinese paramilitary police officers stand guard at Tiananmen Square prior to the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on March 4. Many of the country’s tech industry leaders are also delegates at the annual “two sessions”. Photo: EPA-EFE