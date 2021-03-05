Robotics and new energy vehicles are among eight priority areas identified by Beijing to help advance the country’s manufacturing capabilities. Photo: Reuters
China’s ‘two sessions’ 2021: Beijing zeroes in on eight core areas for country to become manufacturing superpower
- The renewed focus on advanced manufacturing forms an integral part of China’s 14th five-year plan
- The strategy would help offset rising production costs, reduce reliance on foreign technologies and enhance competitiveness against the US
Topic | China technology
