Weibo has been caught up in controversies over fake traffic numbers, inflated by fans looking to promote their favorite celebrities on the platform. In 2019, the company started hiding the number of shares and likes on posts once they surpassed 1 million. Photo: Shutterstock
Fake traffic app developer sentenced to five years in prison, fined US$15,000 yuan amid China’s crackdown on inflated social media engagement
- Before his popular fake traffic app Xinyuan was shut down, 26-year-old Cai Kunmiao made 6.3 million yuan in membership fees, according to a court document
- The Chinese government is continuing a crackdown on fake online engagement, often used to boost celebrities’ social media accounts
