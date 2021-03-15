Singles’ Day, a shopping festival held on November 11 every year on e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall, will be subject to new administrative guidelines, China’s market regulator told Xinhua. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s market watchdog to slap new rules on e-commerce platforms and online shopping festivals
- The State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR) has vowed to clarify the responsibilities of e-commerce platforms
- Big Tech companies have been facing increased scrutiny from regulators over their internet businesses since December
