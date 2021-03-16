Under the new Administrative Measures for Online Transactions, live-streaming platforms that provide retail services will be treated as e-commerce sites. Photo: Xinhua Under the new Administrative Measures for Online Transactions, live-streaming platforms that provide retail services will be treated as e-commerce sites. Photo: Xinhua
China’s Big Tech: market watchdog reveals tightened e-commerce rules during annual consumer rights show

  • The State Administration for Market Regulation introduced new rules for online transactions during the annual CCTV broadcast to mark World Consumer Rights Day
  • The updated e-commerce rules will take effect from May 1

Iris DengMasha BorakYujie Xue
Iris Deng , Masha Borak and Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:30pm, 16 Mar, 2021

