Signal is widely regarded as one of the most secure messaging apps available, leading many to speculate about when it might be banned in China, which finally happened on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
China’s Great Firewall ensnares encrypted messaging app Signal, joining Facebook’s WhatsApp, Telegram among banned apps

  • Before being blocked on Tuesday, Signal was the last major foreign messaging app that was still accessible in mainland China without a VPN
  • The privacy-focused encrypted messaging app has seen growing popularity in China over the last year, but installs lag far behind those of competing services

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 8:30pm, 16 Mar, 2021

Signal is widely regarded as one of the most secure messaging apps available, leading many to speculate about when it might be banned in China, which finally happened on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
