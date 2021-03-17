People play with their smartphones at a shopping district in Beijing, China, on July 23, 2014. Photo: EPA People play with their smartphones at a shopping district in Beijing, China, on July 23, 2014. Photo: EPA
China orders more apps removed in crackdown on personal data violations

  • At least six apps highlighted in CCTV’s annual consumer rights exposé have been removed from app stores
  • The move comes as Beijing intensifies scrutiny on personal data collection by tech companies

Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 9:33pm, 17 Mar, 2021

