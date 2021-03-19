The Cyberspace Administration of China rolled out new rules in 2019 that raised the level of protection required for the collection, storage, use, transfer and disclosure of children’s personal information in the country. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Chinese police bust ring selling children’s private data to online educational centres
- Police in eastern Jiangsu province have arrested employees of a company that sold schoolchildren’s personal data online
- China has toughened its data privacy measures, including the implementation of a law protecting children’s personal information in 2019
