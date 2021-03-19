The Chinese government is clamping down on the use of deepfake technology in the country’s major internet platforms. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing sharpens focus on deepfake use, social audio apps as it pushes security review at Big Tech companies
- Group of 11 major internet firms has been asked to perform a sweeping security assessment of their apps and services
- China’s internet watchdog is closely monitoring the use of deepfake technology and social audio apps
Topic | Apps
