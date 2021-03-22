Commuters browse their smartphones as they walk by a mobile phone app advertisement at a subway station in Beijing. Photo: AP
Data privacy: China defines for the first time ‘necessary’ information that apps can collect, closing ‘bundled consent’ loophole
- Users of live-streaming, short video, news, browser and utility apps can access basic services on these platforms without providing personal information
- The new rules come as China seeks to expand the internet industry’s role in economic growth, while providing more protection for consumers’ personal data
