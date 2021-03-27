A teacher tutors a student at Dengshai Primary School in Long’e Township, Guizhou Province. Despite the growth of online tutoring, parents still see in-person tutoring as the best option for their children. Photo: Xinhua
Winter is coming for China’s once booming off-campus training market and that could mean spring is right around the corner for China’s Big Tech
- ByteDance, which has taken on established players across a wide range of online products and services, has identified education as a strategic new business
- China’s K-12 off-campus education market is forecast to reach US$112 billion this year, almost double last year which was adversely impacted by the coronavirus
Topic | China education
A teacher tutors a student at Dengshai Primary School in Long’e Township, Guizhou Province. Despite the growth of online tutoring, parents still see in-person tutoring as the best option for their children. Photo: Xinhua