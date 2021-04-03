Sony Corp’s PlayStation 5 video game console went on sale in Hong Kong on November 19, 2020, but it has yet to launch in mainland China. Photo: Chris Chang Sony Corp’s PlayStation 5 video game console went on sale in Hong Kong on November 19, 2020, but it has yet to launch in mainland China. Photo: Chris Chang
Video gaming
Policy

Nintendo Switch, Sony’s PlayStation and Microsoft’s Xbox consoles vanish from Chinese e-commerce platforms amid smuggling crackdown

  • Online and offline vendors have closed or removed listings for many imported consoles and games amid a new smuggling crackdown this week
  • Chinese gamers have long turned to the grey market hardware to buy censored games or new consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X

Iris Deng
Updated: 11:00am, 3 Apr, 2021

