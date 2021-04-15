A person walks past a signage of Alibaba at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
China antitrust: Alibaba’s home province vows to ‘supervise and guide’ the e-commerce giant to rectify violations
- Zhejiang province will follow Beijing’s order to tame China’s internet giants, said Communist officials, after Alibaba was hit with a record fine
- E-commerce is a major contributor to Zhejiang’s online economy
Topic | Alibaba
A person walks past a signage of Alibaba at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg