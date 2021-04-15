A person walks past a signage of Alibaba at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A person walks past a signage of Alibaba at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A person walks past a signage of Alibaba at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Alibaba
Tech /  Policy

China antitrust: Alibaba’s home province vows to ‘supervise and guide’ the e-commerce giant to rectify violations

  • Zhejiang province will follow Beijing’s order to tame China’s internet giants, said Communist officials, after Alibaba was hit with a record fine
  • E-commerce is a major contributor to Zhejiang’s online economy

Topic |   Alibaba
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A person walks past a signage of Alibaba at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg A person walks past a signage of Alibaba at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
A person walks past a signage of Alibaba at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, China, on March 24, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE