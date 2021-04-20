China’s official app for digital yuan seen on a mobile phone next to 100-yuan banknotes in this illustration picture taken October 16, 2020. The People’s Bank of China is making moves to strengthen its financial technology, including a “central bank cloud”. Photo: Reuters China’s official app for digital yuan seen on a mobile phone next to 100-yuan banknotes in this illustration picture taken October 16, 2020. The People’s Bank of China is making moves to strengthen its financial technology, including a “central bank cloud”. Photo: Reuters
China’s official app for digital yuan seen on a mobile phone next to 100-yuan banknotes in this illustration picture taken October 16, 2020. The People’s Bank of China is making moves to strengthen its financial technology, including a “central bank cloud”. Photo: Reuters
China’s central bank to build out fintech cloud infrastructure after clipping the wings of Ant Group, JD.com

  • The People’s Bank of China unveiled plans to build up its own financial technology, including a ‘central bank cloud’
  • The move comes after Ant Group and JD.com were forced to restructure their financial services, which will be overseen by the bank

Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:00pm, 20 Apr, 2021

