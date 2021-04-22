Eric Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Futures and former CEO of Google, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on February 23, during a hearing on emerging technologies and their impact on national security. Photo: AP
Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt warns the US must invest in semiconductors to counter China
- Eric Schmidt, chair of the National Security Commission on AI, says US needs to put more money into its semiconductor industry
- China could be a few years away from becoming a world leader in technologies underpinning the multitrillion-dollar industries of the future, he said
Topic | Semiconductors
Eric Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Futures and former CEO of Google, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington on February 23, during a hearing on emerging technologies and their impact on national security. Photo: AP