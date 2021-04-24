A live streamer promotes a dress during a live-streaming session, inside a booth set up at a show venue during China Fashion Week in Beijing, China, on March 31, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Chinese regulators tighten grip on live-streaming e-commerce, intensifying scrutiny on tech
- China’s internet and market watchdogs, along with several other regulators, issued new rules to regulate the live-streaming sector
- Influencers and vendors are increasingly turning to live streams to sell products on the internet
