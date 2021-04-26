The New York Stock Exchange is decorated for the first day of trading for GSX Techedu on June 6, 2019. The New York Stock Exchange is decorated for the first day of trading for GSX Techedu on June 6, 2019.
GSX, online education firm at centre of Bill Hwang storm, fined by Beijing with three other companies

  • Beijing fined TAL, Gaosi, Koolearn and GSX for false advertising amid an online education crackdown
  • Online learning has benefited from a pandemic-fuelled boom in China, but recent regulatory scrutiny has sent stocks tumbling

Minghe HuCoco Feng
Updated: 4:47pm, 26 Apr, 2021

