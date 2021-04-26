Food delivery couriers for Meituan stand with insulated bags during a morning briefing on a street in Shanghai on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020.Photo: Bloomberg
breaking | Meituan becomes the focus of China’s antitrust investigation as government’s scrutiny of business practice shifts
- The State Administration of Market Regulation, the antitrust watchdog agency, announced the probe in a one-line statement on its website
- The government is looking into whether Meituan has forced merchants to pick its platform as the exclusive distribution channel, after receiving a tip-off from the public
Topic | China technology
