A revised draft of China’s Personal Information Protection Law was submitted for review on April 26, 2021. Photo: AP
China’s Big Tech firms to create user information oversight bodies under upcoming data privacy law
- China’s upcoming Personal Information Protection Law will have internet companies create independent bodies to oversee their compliance of data privacy regulations
- The law’s latest draft is undergoing a second round of review, as Beijing increases scrutiny of how Big Tech companies handle user data
Topic | Regulation
