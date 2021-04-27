Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is leading the bipartisan Endless Frontier Act, which seeks to boost US science and technology research to counter the competitive pressure from China. Photo: Agence France-Presse
US legislation for US$112 billion tech research funding to counter China will be delayed, lawmakers say
- The bipartisan Endless Frontier Act faces delay amid more than 230 amendments filed for consideration
- The bill would also authorise another US$10 billion to designate at least 10 regional technology hubs and create a supply chain crisis response programme
Topic | US-China tech war
Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is leading the bipartisan Endless Frontier Act, which seeks to boost US science and technology research to counter the competitive pressure from China. Photo: Agence France-Presse