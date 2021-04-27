China’s digital economy grew by 9.7 per cent last year. This segment of the economy includes electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, internet and software services, as well as the value-added from the application of digital technologies in traditional businesses. Photo: Xinhua China’s digital economy grew by 9.7 per cent last year. This segment of the economy includes electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, internet and software services, as well as the value-added from the application of digital technologies in traditional businesses. Photo: Xinhua
China’s digital economy surges in 2020 amid pandemic, making up nearly 40 per cent of country’s GDP

  • China’s digital economy accounted for 38.6 per cent of its GDP last year, up 2.4 per cent from 2019
  • This segment of the country’s economy includes electronics manufacturing, telecommunications, internet and software services

Yujie Xue
Yujie Xue in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:11pm, 27 Apr, 2021

