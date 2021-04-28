A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
TikTok to open transparency centre in Europe to address privacy and security concerns
- The ByteDance short video app plans to launch a European Transparency and Accountability Centre in Ireland next year
- EU consumers groups have filed complaints about TikTok for allegedly failing to protect children and breaking consumer laws
