Technicians inspect cryptocurrency mining machines at a facility in Ordos, a city in Inner Mongolia. Photo: Bloomberg
Beijing starts inquiry into data centre firms’ involvement in power-sapping cryptocurrency mining operations
- Data centre firms, including China’s three main telecoms network operators, have been put on notice about their participation in cryptocurrency mining
- The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology wants to know the amount of power consumed by such mining operations
