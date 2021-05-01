Passengers staring at their smartphones while riding the subway in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on September 28, 2020. Photo: AFP
China’s regulator names 33 apps including Baidu, Sogou, iFlytek, Tencent for unauthorised data collection
- Thirty three apps from Tencent, Baidu, Sougou and more are among the latest to receive scrutiny over user data
- App makers will have to comply with new privacy regulations banning collection of data and forcing user consent
