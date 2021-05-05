China is overhauling the regulatory framework for big tech and greater scrutiny of taxation will be a key part of the review. Photo: AFP
Big Tech’s regulatory challenges in China include closer scrutiny of taxes, but many see this as long overdue
- While warning Big Tech about common misconduct, regulators have also ordered companies to carry out ‘comprehensive’ investigations into tax-related issues
- Lax tax collection among online merchants in China has become an endemic problem due to the digital economy’s break-neck growth
Topic | China technology
