Big Tech’s regulatory challenges in China include closer scrutiny of taxes, but many see this as long overdue

  • While warning Big Tech about common misconduct, regulators have also ordered companies to carry out ‘comprehensive’ investigations into tax-related issues
  • Lax tax collection among online merchants in China has become an endemic problem due to the digital economy’s break-neck growth

Xinmei ShenJane Zhang
Updated: 5:00am, 5 May, 2021

China is overhauling the regulatory framework for big tech and greater scrutiny of taxation will be a key part of the review. Photo: AFP
