Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Centre on March 9, 2020, in Washington, US. Photo: AFP
China’s new bid to take on Elon Musk’s Starlink: a state-owned satellite enterprise
- China Satellite Network Group was launched in late April in Xiongan, the area south of Beijing designated as home to a future smart city
- Satellite internet is one of the ‘new infrastructure’ technologies that China wants to accelerate with government support
Topic | Space
