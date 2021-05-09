Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Centre on March 9, 2020, in Washington, US. Photo: AFP Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Centre on March 9, 2020, in Washington, US. Photo: AFP
Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Centre on March 9, 2020, in Washington, US. Photo: AFP
China’s new bid to take on Elon Musk’s Starlink: a state-owned satellite enterprise

  • China Satellite Network Group was launched in late April in Xiongan, the area south of Beijing designated as home to a future smart city
  • Satellite internet is one of the ‘new infrastructure’ technologies that China wants to accelerate with government support

Tracy Qu
Updated: 9:00am, 9 May, 2021

