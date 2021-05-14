Maimai, China's biggest competitor to LinkedIn, was one of 90 apps removed from app stores on Thursday in the latest sweeping crackdown from Beijing on the collection of user data. Photo: LinkedIn
Beijing removes 90 apps in crackdown on information collection, flexing new data regulation muscles
- The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology removed 90 apps from app stores on Thursday over the “irregular collection of personal information”
- The move comes two weeks after the implementation of a new regulation on what types of user data apps can collect
