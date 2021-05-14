Maimai, China's biggest competitor to LinkedIn, was one of 90 apps removed from app stores on Thursday in the latest sweeping crackdown from Beijing on the collection of user data. Photo: LinkedIn Maimai, China's biggest competitor to LinkedIn, was one of 90 apps removed from app stores on Thursday in the latest sweeping crackdown from Beijing on the collection of user data. Photo: LinkedIn
Beijing removes 90 apps in crackdown on information collection, flexing new data regulation muscles

  • The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology removed 90 apps from app stores on Thursday over the “irregular collection of personal information”
  • The move comes two weeks after the implementation of a new regulation on what types of user data apps can collect

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 14 May, 2021

