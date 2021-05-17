Many analysts say the door is now open for innovators, such as China, to catch up with existing global chip leaders as Moore’s Law approaches physical limits. Photo: Bloomberg Many analysts say the door is now open for innovators, such as China, to catch up with existing global chip leaders as Moore’s Law approaches physical limits. Photo: Bloomberg
Many analysts say the door is now open for innovators, such as China, to catch up with existing global chip leaders as Moore’s Law approaches physical limits. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Tech /  Policy

Can China innovate itself into a lead in the chip industry as Moore’s Law nears its physical limits?

  • Analysts are divided on whether China can jump ahead in chip technology as Moore’s Law approaches physical limits
  • China remains years behind companies, such as TSMC, the world’s biggest chip foundry, in current chip-making technologies

Topic |   Semiconductors
Che Pan
Che Pan in Beijing

Updated: 8:30pm, 17 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Many analysts say the door is now open for innovators, such as China, to catch up with existing global chip leaders as Moore’s Law approaches physical limits. Photo: Bloomberg Many analysts say the door is now open for innovators, such as China, to catch up with existing global chip leaders as Moore’s Law approaches physical limits. Photo: Bloomberg
Many analysts say the door is now open for innovators, such as China, to catch up with existing global chip leaders as Moore’s Law approaches physical limits. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE