Many analysts say the door is now open for innovators, such as China, to catch up with existing global chip leaders as Moore’s Law approaches physical limits. Photo: Bloomberg
Can China innovate itself into a lead in the chip industry as Moore’s Law nears its physical limits?
- Analysts are divided on whether China can jump ahead in chip technology as Moore’s Law approaches physical limits
- China remains years behind companies, such as TSMC, the world’s biggest chip foundry, in current chip-making technologies
Semiconductors
