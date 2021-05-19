Bitcoin was trading at around US$43,860 late on Tuesday, compared with US$55,000 a week earlier. Photo: Handout Bitcoin was trading at around US$43,860 late on Tuesday, compared with US$55,000 a week earlier. Photo: Handout
China sends another warning on cryptocurrency risks amid ‘wild fluctuations’

  • State-backed financial associations have warned their members to stay clear of any financing activities related to popular cryptocurrencies
  • Statement comes amid recent price volatility and as Beijing seeks to draw a distinction with its own sovereign digital currency

Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 9:06am, 19 May, 2021

