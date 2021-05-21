Vehicles pass the TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Vehicles pass the TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Vehicles pass the TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductors
Tech /  Policy

Taiwan says US vaccine aid would help shield its chip industry as Biden seeks information sharing to ease supply crunch

  • Taiwan is facing hundreds of untraceable infections after a year of being one of the biggest success stories of Covid-19 containment
  • The Biden administration is exploring how to help chip makers and buyers share supply chain information to alleviate the global supply crisis

Topic |   Semiconductors
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:47am, 21 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Vehicles pass the TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg Vehicles pass the TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Vehicles pass the TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE