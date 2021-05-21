Vehicles pass the TSMC headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan, on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan says US vaccine aid would help shield its chip industry as Biden seeks information sharing to ease supply crunch
- Taiwan is facing hundreds of untraceable infections after a year of being one of the biggest success stories of Covid-19 containment
- The Biden administration is exploring how to help chip makers and buyers share supply chain information to alleviate the global supply crisis
Topic | Semiconductors
