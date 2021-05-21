Small toy figurines are seen on representations of the bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China's flag. Photo: Reuters
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can still be bought in China after Beijing’s latest crackdown
- Chinese individuals could still buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and trade them on overseas exchanges on Thursday
- Beijing issued similar bans on crypto-related financial and payment services in 2013 and 2017
