Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies can still be bought in China after Beijing’s latest crackdown

  • Chinese individuals could still buy bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and trade them on overseas exchanges on Thursday
  • Beijing issued similar bans on crypto-related financial and payment services in 2013 and 2017

Reuters

Updated: 12:36pm, 21 May, 2021

Small toy figurines are seen on representations of the bitcoin virtual currency displayed in front of an image of China's flag. Photo: Reuters
